EW modernization project for U.S. Navy F/A-18 fleet advances to next phase

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Released MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies won a U.S. Navy contract worth $80 million for the next phase of its electronic warfare (EW) modernization project for the F/A-18 fleet.

Under the terms of the latest contract, L3Harris will develop a next-generation EW system for the Navy’s F/A-18 fleet, which the company describes as taking a modular open systems approach (MOSA) and having an open mission systems-compliant design. It will feature an integrated electronic support measure and electronic attack system, enabling prompt threat detection across all relevant radio frequency bands.

L3Harris and one other company were included in the Navy's F/A-18 awards; the final decision on follow-on development is expected in 2026, when the decision between the final two manufacturers will be made and production contracts awarded.