EW platform for dismounted use nabs $100 million U.S. Army contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army image ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mastodon Design, a CACI International company, won a contract worth approximately $100 million to produce a manpack version of the U.S. Army’s Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team (TLS-BCT) electronic warfare (EW) platform.

According to the announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the troop-carried version of the TLS-BCT EW system will provide brigade combat team commanders with integrated EW, signals intelligence, and cyber capabilities dismounted troops need to support multidomain operations.

Additional information from the U.S. Army revieals that the fully configurable system enables users to conduct radio frequency (RF) surveying, signals collection/direction-finding, electromagnetic attack and force protection operations, and electromagnetic spectrum visualization and scanning/surveying operations.

The DoD announcement says that work is expected to be done by late June of 2029.