Military Embedded Systems

EW system for F-16s passes critical design review

News

January 31, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

EW system for F-16s passes critical design review
Image courtesy L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. The Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system that will go on F-16 Block 70/72 foreign military sales aircraft has achieved a critical design review (CDR) milestone, manufacturer L3Harris Technologies announced in a statement.

"The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield successfully completed a CDR milestone with partner Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force observing," the statement reads. "Designed as the baseline EW system on the new F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, the system will provide a virtual electronic shield that improves aircraft protection through a multiple digital radio frequency, memory-based jamming system."

Viper Shield demonstrated interoperability with the APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar during testing at the Lockheed Martin Systems Integration Lab in late 2022, the company says.

Now that the CDR milestone has been achieved, Viper Shield will go back to the Lockheed Martin Systems Integration Lab to "demonstrate full integration of the next planned increment of capabilities with the F-16 Block 70/72 FMS aircraft," the statement adds.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Avionics
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Kimdu’s avionics protocol converter

January 30, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
C4ISR market to grow by more than $60 billion over this decade: report

January 30, 2023
More Unmanned
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity contract worth $248 million signed between CACI, NSA

January 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
AFRL photo.
News
GPS-alternative satellite delivered to AFRL for testing

January 30, 2023
More Comms