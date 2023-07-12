EW system from ADS and Parry Labs gets $38 million nod from U.S. Army

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

A mock IED disposal team works to clear planted explosives during a test. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army) ALEXANDRIA, Va. Military contractor ADS Inc. won a $38 million delivery order from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support unit on behalf of the U.S. Army to produce a electronic warfare (EW) jammer system aimed at protecting troops against modern improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and electromagnetic threats.

The hardware to fulfill the delivery order is set to be produced by ADS subcontractor Parry Labs (Columbia, Maryland).

According to the award announcement, the expeditionary ultra-broadband, man-portable jammer -- which uses electronic countermeasures to jam radio frequencies and reduce the vulnerability of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) soldiers to the latest IED threats -- is designed specifically to be used by certified bomb technicians to safely conduct operations and maintain freedom of maneuver.

Initial delivery of the EW devices is planned for the early part of fiscal year 2024.