General Micro Systems CEO Ben Sharfi introduces X9Spider at AUSA 2022 with #militaryvlogger Tom Varcie

General Micro Systems CEO Ben Sharfi introduces X9Spider at AUSA 2022 with #militaryvlogger Tom VarcieVideo
October 11, 2022
General Micro Systems CEO Ben Sharfi talks to Military Embedded Systems military vlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022 about the company's new X9 Spider, the world's smallest battlefield mission system. It has full CPU, GPU, Storage High Speed, I/O. For more details, click here: https://www.gms4sbc.com/s1502-mp.
Featured Companies
General Micro Systems, Inc.
8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
