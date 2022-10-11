General Micro Systems CEO Ben Sharfi introduces X9Spider at AUSA 2022 with #militaryvlogger Tom Varcie

Video

General Micro Systems CEO Ben Sharfi talks to Military Embedded Systems military vlogger Tom Varcie at AUSA 2022 about the company's new X9 Spider, the world's smallest battlefield mission system. It has full CPU, GPU, Storage High Speed, I/O. For more details, click here: https://www.gms4sbc.com/s1502-mp.