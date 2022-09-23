Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic missile contract awarded to Raytheon/Northrop Grumman team

News

September 23, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Artist rendering/image: Raytheon Missilese & Defense

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Air Force has chosen Raytheon Missiles & Defense, in partnership with Northrop Grumman, to develop the hypersonic attack cruise missile (HACM) for the Air Force, a first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), a U.S. and Australia project arrangement.

HACM, according to Air Force information, is an air-launched, scramjet-powered hypersonic weapon designed to hold high-value targets at risk in contested environments from standoff distances. Scramjet engines use high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion, which enables sustained flight at hypersonic speeds of Mach 5 (approximately 3,705 MPH) or greater. By traveling at such high speed, hypersonic weapons like HACM can potentially evade defensive systems and reach their targets more quickly than similar traditional missiles.  

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., says that the HACM is intended to give commanders the tactical flexibility to use fighters to hold high-value, time-sensitive targets at risk while maintaining bombers for other strategic targets.

The HACM program will now operationalize the Raytheon SCIFiRE prototype design for fighter aircraft integration and deliver two leave-behind assets with operational utility; the Air Force plans to deliver a HACM capability with operational utility by fiscal year 2027.

 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Elbit Systems
News
Unmanned turrets to be provided to Asian-Pacific country by Elbit Systems

September 22, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Artist rendering/image: Raytheon Missilese & Defense
News
Hypersonic missile contract awarded to Raytheon/Northrop Grumman team

September 23, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy GA-ASI.
News
AI pilots Avenger UAS in completely autonomous flight

September 20, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber