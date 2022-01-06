Leidos to invest in RF data and analytics company HawkEye 360

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. RESTON, Va. Leidos has announced it will make a strategic investment in HawkEye 360, a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics. The companies claim that the two will share information and efforts to achieve substantial growth in data and analytical services.

Leidos officials claim that a goal of the investment is to ultimately enhance geospatial intelligence solutions for national security customers. The company also hopes to use this investment to better develop more robust solutions for defense in space.

According to the company's statement, Leidos' investment in HawkEye 360 will aim to build on the company's decades long history of serving National Security Space customers. It will also support the creation of new, differentiated technological capabilities.

HawkEye 360 delivers a source of global knowledge based on RF geospatial intelligence. This mutual agreement will intend to accelerate the company's growth while creating new opportunities for customers in the humanitarian, environmental, commercial, and national security sectors.