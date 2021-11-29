Mercury Systems announces acquisition of Atlanta Micro

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced that it has acquired Atlanta Micro, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance RF modules and components that is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer, said that the Atlanta Micro acquisition -- Mercury Systems' fourth transaction in 12 months and its 5th since fiscal 2014 -- "directly supports our stated goal to provide next-generation trusted microelectronics capabilities for critical aerospace and defense applications. Atlanta Micro’s state-of-the-art MMIC capabilities expand our prior investments in the RF and microwave domain, enabling us to both provide best-in-class solutions for our customers and to address new markets through our combined expertise."

Atlanta Micro's stable of products include advanced monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), which are critical for high-speed data-acquisition applications including electronic warfare (EW), radar, and weapons.