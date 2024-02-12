Mobile air-traffic radar system delivered to U.S. Air Force

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ATNAVICS radar vehicle photo: RTX

ARLINGTON, Va. Collins Aerospace (an RTX business) reports delivery of vehicle-mounted air-traffic control systems -- called Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination Systems (ATNAVICS) – to the U.S. Air Force to provide air-traffic management in the most contested environments.

According to the company's announcement of the ATNAVICS delivery to the Air Force, the systems are easily transportable full air-traffic control systems that use new-style primary surveillance radars that can operate over large ranges even ininclement weather and adverse environments.

"These self-contained air traffic control systems can be set up quickly with a small crew," said Philippe Limondin, vice president and general manager, Resilient Navigation Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "The system is designed to be a full-service air traffic system for those in the field to have surveillance, precision landing, and identification-friend-or-foe capabilities at their fingertips."

ATNAVICS, the company reports, is currently in operations worldwide with the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and now available for expanded global operations under direct commercial sales.