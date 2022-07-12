Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototype

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Directed energy illustration courtesy of Northrop Grumman

REDONDO BEACH, California. Northrop Grumman Corporation has completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for a high-energy laser prototype rated at 300 kilowatts, according to a company statement.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Northrop a $72 million contract in March 2021 under the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI) to demonstrate a high-energy laser prototype.

The company says the prototype features architecture that is scalable to more than a megawatt, and they will begin testing the prototype at progressively higher powers later this year to "prove the coherent beam combining design."