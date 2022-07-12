Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototype

Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototypeNews
July 12, 2022
REDONDO BEACH, California. Northrop Grumman Corporation has completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for a high-energy laser prototype rated at 300 kilowatts, according to a company statement.
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Northrop a $72 million contract in March 2021 under the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI) to demonstrate a high-energy laser prototype.
The company says the prototype features architecture that is scalable to more than a megawatt, and they will begin testing the prototype at progressively higher powers later this year to "prove the coherent beam combining design."