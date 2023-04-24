OpenVPX card assemblies for EW nabs contract for Quantic unit

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Mingwei Lim/Unsplash AUSTIN, Tx. Quantic X-Microwave, a business unit of Quantic Electronics, announced that it had signed a multimillion-dollar contract with a leading U.S. defense contractor for the the delivery of 3U OpenVPX card assemblies to be used in a major airborne electronic warfare (EW) application.

According to the contract announcement, Quantic X-Microwave's new style of 3U OpenVPX card assembly meets the stringent requirements for these mission-critical applications and will expedite time to market.

John Richardson, general manager, Quantic X-Microwave, noted that the contract strengthens the idea of Quantic X-Microwave's ability to provide high-performance up- and down-converter circuits in robust SOSA aligned 3U OpenVPX card assemblies for the most critical applications.