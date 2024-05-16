Military Embedded Systems

Radar systems from SRC to deploy on Polish armed fighting vehicles

May 16, 2024

Radar systems from SRC to deploy on Polish armed fighting vehicles
Image courtesy SRC

SYRACUSE, NY. Technology and engineering company SRC Inc. has been tapped to supply the Polish military with 15 more of the SRC SR Hawk surveillance radar systems for installation aboard Poland's BWR-1D/S Reconnaissance Fighting Vehicles.  

The SRC announcement of the Polish military contract states that the SR Hawk radar is able to detect personnel, land vehicles, and marine vessels, aiming it at a wide range of applications including border surveillance and artillery spotting. The company notes that it continues to supply the system with hardware and software updates that further enhance usability and performance. The radar is usable in a variety of configurations including vehicles, towers, and expeditionary emplacement. 

The SR Hawk radar is manufactured and supported by SRC in the U.S. 

 

