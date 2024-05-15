RF decoy countermeasure deal signed between BAE Systems and U.S. Navy

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems signed a contract with the U.S. Navy to develop Dual Band Decoy (DBD) radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, an advanced RF self-protection jammer that shields fighter jets from enemy attacks.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, DBD consists of a towed decoy unit connected by fiber-optic cable to electronic warfare gear aboard the aircraftjammi; the decoy delivers advanced jamming technology to disrupt enemy radars and steer missiles away from the aircraft. DBD can be either pilot-launched or deployed automatically in response to threats during use in contested airspace.

Don Davidson, director of the Advanced Compact Electronic Warfare Solutions product line at BAE Systems, said that the DBD is expanding the capabilities of and drawing on the combat success of the BAE Systems AN/ALE-55 fiber optic decoy.

Work on the DBD -- expected to be fielded initially on the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet -- will be performed at the company’s Nashua, New Hampshire facility.