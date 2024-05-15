Military Embedded Systems

RF decoy countermeasure deal signed between BAE Systems and U.S. Navy

News

May 15, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems signed a contract with the U.S. Navy to develop Dual Band Decoy (DBD) radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, an advanced RF self-protection jammer that shields fighter jets from enemy attacks.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, DBD consists of a towed decoy unit connected by fiber-optic cable to electronic warfare gear aboard the aircraftjammi; the decoy delivers advanced jamming technology to disrupt enemy radars and steer missiles away from the aircraft. DBD can be either pilot-launched or deployed automatically in response to threats during use in contested airspace.

Don Davidson, director of the Advanced Compact Electronic Warfare Solutions product line at BAE Systems, said that the DBD is expanding the capabilities of and drawing on the combat success of the BAE Systems AN/ALE-55 fiber optic decoy.

Work on the DBD -- expected to be fielded initially on the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet -- will be performed at the company’s Nashua, New Hampshire facility.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms