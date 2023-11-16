Military Embedded Systems

RF/microwave electronics to be showcased at AOC Symposium by Quantic

November 16, 2023

EAST PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island. Quantic Electronics will showcase a range of RF/microwave electronics at the 2023 Association of Old Crows (AOC) symposium taking place Dec. 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland, the company announced in a statement.

At the event, Quantic will display products focusing on RF and microwave, capacitors, and magnetic technologies at Booth #911 -- which will include 3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies, over 20,000 COTS RF and microwave components, and flexible RF and microwave components for rapid prototyping, the statement reads.

Additionally, Quantic will showcase custom-designed passive and active RF and microwave technology, such as RF filters and multiplexers, as well as ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and frequency sources, the company says.

