RTX's Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band set for full-rate production decision in May

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Staff photo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. An RTX official at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space symposium says that the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system is expected to achieve a full-rate production decision as early as May, just months after reaching its initial operational capability (IOC) milestone in December.

The NGJ-MB system, developed by RTX, is designed for the EA-18G Growler aircraft. The system uses active electronically scanned arrays to target and jam enemy radar systems and communications in the mid-band frequency range.

The Navy has already begun integrating the system into operational use. Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133 deployed with the NGJ-MB aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) earlier this year, marking the system's first deployment and combat use.

The NGJ-MB is part of a broader Next Generation Jammer program that includes Low-Band and High-Band variants, intended to eventually replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System. The program is a cooperative development effort between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Australian Department of Defence.

In December, Raytheon won a $590 million follow-on production contract for NGJ-MB shipsets, support equipment, spares, and engineering support. The company also won a $192 million contract in October to develop the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX), which will extend the frequency range of the system to counter additional threats.