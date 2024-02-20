Military Embedded Systems

Rugged deployed VPX-based systems get added cybersecurity assurance

February 20, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions offers the XMC-529 AMD Ultrascale+ MPSoC XMC mezzanine card, part of the company's line of Enhanced TrustedCOTS plug-in modules designed to bring addtionally secure processing to rugged deployed VPX-based systems. 

The XMC-529 is intended to increase the pace of integrating advanced system IP into VPX,  ATX, and legacy VMEbus systems and can also be used to increase a system’s overall compute power by providing FPGA [field-programmable gate array] coprocessing to the base board.

According to the company announcement, the compact XMC-529 module is optimized to work with Curtiss-Wright’s Fabric100 family of high-performance SOSA aligned 100 Gbit processing engines, including the company's VPX3-1262 single-board computer (SBC), and it can be hosted on a range of system modules, including the Curtiss-Wright VME-1910, VPX6-1961, and  VPX3-1260 SBCs.

"The company's XMC-529 and XMC-528 TrustedCOTS modules reduce the cost and time required to ensure trusted and secure high-performance computing in embedded MOSA-based electronics systems,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions.

 

