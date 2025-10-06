Military Embedded Systems

SRC will show electronic warfare, AESA radar systems at AUSA 2025

News

October 06, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy SRC Inc.

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Defense engineering company SRC intends to show several of its products during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

One of the offerings is the Protean multifunction suite of systems used in electronic warfare (EW), an open-architecture system designed to provide adaptable multi- and joint-domain operations throughout ground, air, sea, space, and cyberspace operations. SRC states that these systems are offered in a variety of form factors for various size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints and can be tailored and scaled for mission requirements by swapping out commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) or other standardized cards.

Another SRC product that will be shown at AUSA 2025 is the Gryphon R1540 precision fire-control radar, which the company says is a 3-D, fully active electronically scanned array (AESA) surveillance and fire-control radar with hemispherical surveillance and 360-degree coverage. This radar system can simultaneously detect and track uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs), crewed aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel, watercraft, and rocket/artillery/mortar (RAM) threats.

AUSA showgoers may find SRC at Booth 3031.

Featured Companies

SRC

7502 Round Pond Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
