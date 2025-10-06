SRC will show electronic warfare, AESA radar systems at AUSA 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy SRC Inc.

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Defense engineering company SRC intends to show several of its products during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

One of the offerings is the Protean multifunction suite of systems used in electronic warfare (EW), an open-architecture system designed to provide adaptable multi- and joint-domain operations throughout ground, air, sea, space, and cyberspace operations. SRC states that these systems are offered in a variety of form factors for various size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints and can be tailored and scaled for mission requirements by swapping out commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) or other standardized cards.

Another SRC product that will be shown at AUSA 2025 is the Gryphon R1540 precision fire-control radar, which the company says is a 3-D, fully active electronically scanned array (AESA) surveillance and fire-control radar with hemispherical surveillance and 360-degree coverage. This radar system can simultaneously detect and track uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs), crewed aircraft, ground vehicles, personnel, watercraft, and rocket/artillery/mortar (RAM) threats.

AUSA showgoers may find SRC at Booth 3031.