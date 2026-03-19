Electronic warfare information protocol integrated into tactical software for battlefield use

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TCG LinkPRO image: Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright announced that it integrated the NATO-developed Cooperative Electronic Support Measure Operations (CESMO) tactical data link protocol directly into its flagship TCG LinkPRO tactical data link software.

The Curtiss-Wright announcement notes that the update makes it the first U.S. company to integrate CESMO data into existing tactical data including Link 16, VMF, and Link 22. The TCG LinkPRO open API enables U.S. and NATO forces to share enhanced electronic warfare (EW) data and intelligence across different networks in near-real-time as a way to enhance situational awareness and command-and-control processes.

Because of its dynamic message routing and low-level protocol off-loading, TCG LinkPRO is already embedded in command-and-control solutions around the globe; it already supports a variety of terminals, radios, and communication protocols such as Link 22, Link 16, Link 11, SADL, VMF, and JREAP and Curtiss-Wright officials say that by adding CESMO, it further enhances mission effectiveness.

"For decades, the sharing of high-fidelity electronic intelligence between allies was too slow to be effective," said Roark McDonald, vice president and general manager of Tactical Communications, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. "By adding CESMO, we’ve created a 'universal translator' for electronic warfare. This ensures that when one ally detects a threat, the others know about it in near-real-time."