Military Embedded Systems

Gallium nitride semiconductors to be supplied for Hensoldt radar systems by UMS

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March 19, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Gallium nitride semiconductors to be supplied for Hensoldt radar systems by UMS
Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT signed a long-term supply agreement with United Monolithic Semiconductors under which UMS will provide 900,000 gallium nitride semiconductor components for HENSOLDT radar systems by 2030, the company announced in a statement.

The components are slated for use in the transmit and receive modules of HENSOLDT radar systems, where they support high-frequency amplification, according to the statement. HENSOLDT says the semiconductors will be used in the company’s Spexer radar family.

The companies are developing and testing the semiconductor components together, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says the agreement is intended to support radar production as demand for sensor systems increases.

According to the company, the added semiconductor supply is meant to help HENSOLDT expand output while maintaining access to parts needed for serial production. The company says the radar systems covered by the agreement are used in air defense and security applications.

HENSOLDT describes the agreement as part of its effort to increase production capacity and secure component availability through the end of the decade, the statement reads.

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