Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic aircraft to be built by Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic

News

July 27, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic aircraft to be built by Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic
Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman and aviation designer Boom Supersonic (Denver, Colorado) agreed to collaborate on a new supersonic aircraft aimed at enabling quick-reaction aviation capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. 

The companies' agreement to propose special mission variants of Boom’s "Overture" supersonic aircraft was finalized at the recent Farnborough (U.K.) International Air Show.

Such a specialized aircraft could be used by militaries to deliver medical supplies, provide for emergency medical evacuation, patrol vast areas faster than conventional aircraft, and used to coordinate other aircraft and ground assets in a variety of scenarios.

According to a statement from Northrop Grummman, the initial Overture aircraft will be in production for commercial use in 2024, start flight tests in 2026, and begin carrying passengers in 2029.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Boom Supersonic

Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
News
Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

July 28, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
VIRTUAL EVENT: Leveraging commercial technology and managing risk in military unmanned systems

July 26, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy DARPA.
News
DARPA embarks on muon project to enhance defense, scientific capabilities

July 28, 2022
More Radar/EW
Comms
General Atomics photo
News
Argos-4 satellite payload completes environmental testing prior to launch

July 28, 2022
More Comms