Supersonic aircraft to be built by Northrop Grumman and Boom Supersonic

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman and aviation designer Boom Supersonic (Denver, Colorado) agreed to collaborate on a new supersonic aircraft aimed at enabling quick-reaction aviation capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

The companies' agreement to propose special mission variants of Boom’s "Overture" supersonic aircraft was finalized at the recent Farnborough (U.K.) International Air Show.

Such a specialized aircraft could be used by militaries to deliver medical supplies, provide for emergency medical evacuation, patrol vast areas faster than conventional aircraft, and used to coordinate other aircraft and ground assets in a variety of scenarios.

According to a statement from Northrop Grummman, the initial Overture aircraft will be in production for commercial use in 2024, start flight tests in 2026, and begin carrying passengers in 2029.