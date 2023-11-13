Military Embedded Systems

Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight

News

November 13, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Boom Supersonic.

DENVER, Colo. Boom Supersonic -- the company building a supersonic airliner -- is readying its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft for first flight sometime before the end of 2023, according to a company announcement.

The announcement detailed Boom's notching of key milestones toward XB-1's first flight, which remains on track for late in 2023 at California's Mojave Air & Space Port.

The XB-1 received its experimental airworthiness certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Augist 2023 and has continued to complete a number of integrated tests prior to first flight, including ground vibration mode testing, fuel system integrated testing, engine operability testing, and medium-speed taxi testing up to 90 knots (103.5 mph). Following its Flight Readiness Review (FRR) in early November 2023, XB-1 is conducting high-speed taxi testing in final preparation for its first flight. 

Boom Supersonic is using the one-third scale XB-1 demonstrator to demonstrate the technology it will use when building the Overture, a supersonic jet like the now-retired Concorde. 

Featured Companies

Boom Supersonic

Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms