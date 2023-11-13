Supersonic demonstrator aircraft readying for first flight

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Boom Supersonic. DENVER, Colo. Boom Supersonic -- the company building a supersonic airliner -- is readying its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft for first flight sometime before the end of 2023, according to a company announcement.

The announcement detailed Boom's notching of key milestones toward XB-1's first flight, which remains on track for late in 2023 at California's Mojave Air & Space Port.

The XB-1 received its experimental airworthiness certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Augist 2023 and has continued to complete a number of integrated tests prior to first flight, including ground vibration mode testing, fuel system integrated testing, engine operability testing, and medium-speed taxi testing up to 90 knots (103.5 mph). Following its Flight Readiness Review (FRR) in early November 2023, XB-1 is conducting high-speed taxi testing in final preparation for its first flight.

Boom Supersonic is using the one-third scale XB-1 demonstrator to demonstrate the technology it will use when building the Overture, a supersonic jet like the now-retired Concorde.