Concurrent Technologies Launch Hermod

Press Release

October 18, 2022

Concurrent Technologies is excited to announce the launch of Hermod, a brand-new rugged switch system solution.

Concurrent Technologies are global specialists in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications and the launch of Hermod further expands our growing systems-orientated solutions portfolio.

Hermod is a rugged commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) Gigabit Ethernet switch, optimised for Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C). It utilises 15 ports of non-blocking 10/100/1000 Mbps connectivity and is designed for harsh environment embedded computer network applications.

This latest systems-orientated product launch follows the release of our pioneering integrated system, Helios.

Nigel Jowitt, Director of Engineering at Concurrent Technologies, commented:

“Continuing to develop our market-leading system-based solutions in line with customer demand is a key focus of Concurrent Technologies, and the launch of Hermod represents another step in our ongoing commitment to deliver deployment ready, ruggedized systems.”

For more information, visit https://www.gocct.com/product/hermod-rugged-switching-system/.

