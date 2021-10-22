GMS CEO Ben Sharfi talks revolutionary computer architecture at AUSA 2021

GMS CEO Ben Sharfi talks revolutionary computer architecture at AUSA 2021Video
October 22, 2021
Ben Sharfi, CEO of General Micro Systems (GMS), talks at AUSA 2021 with Tom Varcie, OpenSystems Media director of sales and marketing, about the X9 Spider. The X9 Spider uses a revolutionized computer architecture, which Sharfi calls ``the best technology I've ever produced in 44 years.''
Featured Companies
General Micro Systems, Inc.
8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
