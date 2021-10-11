Military Embedded Systems

GMS joins SOSA and FACE consortia, readies MOSA server architectures for market

News

October 11, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. General Micro Systems (GMS) has announced that it has joined The Open Group's Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) consortia. 

According to the GMS announcement, by joining the two government/industry consortia, the company intends to bring SOSA aligned and FACE conformant products to market over the next several months as promised to key customers. 

Additionally, GMS is readying for market new Modular Open Standards Approach (MOSA) architectures for scalable distributed computing that are SOSA aligned and based upon common open standards: GMS reports that its X9 SPIDER architecture is designed in alignment with the SOSA technical specification, with OpenVPX, and other U.S.Deparment of Defense (DoD) requirements.

Visit GMS at the Association of the United States ARmy (AUSA) annual meeting at Booth #7751.

Featured Companies

General Micro Systems, Inc.

8358 Maple Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
