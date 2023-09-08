Military Embedded Systems

High-performance embedded computing company DFI to make its DSEI debut

News

September 08, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

High-performance embedded computing company DFI to make its DSEI debut
Image courtesy DFI website

LONDON. High-performance embedded computing provider DFI will be making its initial appearance at the upcoming Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, which will run from September 12-15. 

DFI -- in collaboration with embedded computer system solution partner Hectronic -- expects to show DSEI show attendees its 19-inch custom encrypted communication product (developed in conjunction with Hectronic) and will be spotlighting a series of rugged products including industrial-grade embedded motherboards, system-on-module (SOM) solutions, and embedded systems.

DFI president Alexander Su stated that the company's rugged products are aimed at such diverse defense applications as control systems, missile systems, radar systems, workstations, and more. Additionally, DFI will show a range of encrypted communication devices tailored to modern defense needs and aligning with the recent trend toward heightened integration in the defense sector.

DSEI attendees may visit DFI/Hectronic at Stand H1-430.

 

Featured Companies

DFI

197 Route 18 South, STE 108
East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms