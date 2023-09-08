High-performance embedded computing company DFI to make its DSEI debut

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DFI website

LONDON. High-performance embedded computing provider DFI will be making its initial appearance at the upcoming Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, which will run from September 12-15.

DFI -- in collaboration with embedded computer system solution partner Hectronic -- expects to show DSEI show attendees its 19-inch custom encrypted communication product (developed in conjunction with Hectronic) and will be spotlighting a series of rugged products including industrial-grade embedded motherboards, system-on-module (SOM) solutions, and embedded systems.

DFI president Alexander Su stated that the company's rugged products are aimed at such diverse defense applications as control systems, missile systems, radar systems, workstations, and more. Additionally, DFI will show a range of encrypted communication devices tailored to modern defense needs and aligning with the recent trend toward heightened integration in the defense sector.

DSEI attendees may visit DFI/Hectronic at Stand H1-430.