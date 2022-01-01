Military Embedded Systems

How Chassis Management Improves OpenVPX System Development

Chassis Managers Chassis Managers have three primary functions to help keep systems healthy, manage system power and ensure proper cooling.

VITA 46.11 defines a chassis management architecture for OpenVPX that provides automated oversight and administration tools, which serve to provide better insights into a system’s health. As more intelligent monitoring functions are implemented into OpenVPX applications, the need to properly enable smooth system operation and resource management becomes more important.

A Chassis Manager has three primary functions to help keep systems healthy, manage system power and ensure proper cooling. Other components include:

  • IMPI, Intelligent Platform Management Interface  
  • IPMB, Intelligent Platform Management Bus
  • IMPC, Intelligent Management Interface Controller  

Read more in this in-depth look at how chassis management is helping to significantly improve system reliability and mitigate risk.
 

Elma Electronic

