Lockheed Martin to deliver 20 HIMARS to Australian government

Image: Lockheed Martin Australia

CANBERRA, Australia. The government of Australia announced that it has bought 20 Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and associated hardware, for an estimated cost of $385 million.

The announcement describes the HIMARS as a highly mobile -- in fact, transportable by C-130 and C-17 aircraft -- that fires precision munitions ranging from 70 to 300 kilometers (43 to 186 miles) that is also rapidly deployable and interoperable with partner nations.

James Heading, Director of Programs, Strategic Capabilities Office at Lockheed Martin Australia’s Missiles and Fire Control, said of the deal: “HIMARS employs a ‘shoot and scoot’ capability which enhances crew and platform survivability in high threat environments. HIMARS can emplace, fire and relocate, and conduct reload in a matter of minutes, dramatically reducing an adversary’s ability to locate and target HIMARS."

Heading said that the HIMARS deal enables a generational leap in defense capability for Australia, "taking defense from cannon artillery to long-range precision fires" usable 24/7 and in all conditions.