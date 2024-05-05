Low-cost mesh networking tech to be showcased at SOF Week by goTenna

TAMPA, Florida. GoTenna is showcasing new advanced mesh networking technology at the annual SOF Week show, unveiling new products aimed at boosting connectivity for tactical operations while lowering costs, company officials told Military Embedded Systems in an interview.

This technology is designed to showcase the company's approach to creating expansive, reliable networks in environments devoid of traditional infrastructure, while providing a better alternative to other mesh networks due to its low-cost, high-performance, and scalable solutions, says Ari Schuler, chief executive officer (CEO) of goTenna, and Chris Boyd, head of product at the company.

The company also promoted their low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) radios, which are tailored specifically for the needs of special operations forces and other demanding applications. The radio technology is also used to support law enforcement and disaster response, and the company is presently working with special operations forces to field this technology, the executives say.

SOF Week is an ideal venue for goTenna due to its focus on special operations technology and the unique needs of these elite units. The event attracts key stakeholders who are looking for the latest advancements in tactical communications and operations, which is up the company's alley.

"One of the key things that our customers like about us is we let them build their own networks completely in the absence of external infrastructure," Schuler says. "If you've got 40 or 100 operators with no cell phones, they can go build out a network that can span in some cases under the right terrain 1000s or even 10s of 1000s of square miles."

Security is a major feature in this mesh network, Boyd says, adding that the company focuses on the security layer of encryption and identity management.

The products showcased at the show include the goKit and Edge Relay. The goKit, which has been offered for a couple of years, enables operators to organize, charge, and update their gear, serving as a mobile command post with initial command and control capabilities. The Edge Relay enhances this setup by providing a ruggedized system that can be installed permanently or semi-permanently, ideal for areas prone to natural disasters or where traditional infrastructure is unreliable, the company says.