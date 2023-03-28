MOSA support for U.S. Army ground combat vehicles to be provided by L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has reached an agreement with the U.S. Army to collaborate on the implementation of the Army's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for the service's ground combat vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

The cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) is with the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and involves "advis[ing] on open-systems direction that will reduce risk, optimize architecture design, and demonstrate and validate the technical feasibility of mission systems to enable rapid upgrades of future technology," the statement reads.

The CRADA "enables data sharing and collaboration with the U.S. Army’s science and technology efforts" and assists in future industry adherence to MOSA standards, the company adds.