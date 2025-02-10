Military Embedded Systems

New Mini ATR & Mini Cube OpenVPX/SOSA Aligned Enclosures from Pixus & More

Eletter Product

Pixus is a leader in SOSA aligned backplanes, enclosure systems, and chassis managers.  The company has a vast array of COTS and specialty solutions for OpenVPX and related designs.
 

Mini ATRNew Mini ATR is Light and Compact

The Mini ATR features 2 OpenVPX/SOSA aligned slots and a VITA 62 PSU slot. The enclosure comes in designs for cold plate cooling or with a fan pulling air over the fins within the sidewalls (not through the cards).   Backplane speeds are available in speeds up to 100GbE, PCIe Gen4, and more.  Contact Pixus today to discus your application. 


Mini Cube Development Chassis Mini Cube Development Chassis Ideal for Demonstrations

The new Pixus Mini Cube test/dev chassis for 3U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned boards is light and compact, with a convenient foldable carry handle. It features up to 4 slots with the internal modular PSU or up to 5 slots with a VITA 62 pluggable PSU.   Various backplanes in a wide range of SOSA aligned slot profile combinations are available.  


SlotSaver VPX Chassis ManagerSlotSaver Mezzanine based SOSA aligned VPX Chassis Manager 

The SlotSaver VPX chassis manager is a mezzanine-based approach that allows for chassis management without sacrificing a slot. The SHM300 is designed to the latest SOSA requirements and utilizes 100% US-based software/firmware. The chassis manager is used to monitor/manage the FRUs (Field Replacement Units) plugged into the SOSA/OpenVPX chassis platform. Features include chassis discovery of plug-in boards, information storage, cooling management, SDR-based sensor initialization, and other chassis control and event handling. 

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Unmanned
Image via AeroVironment
News
JUMP 20 UAS selected by Danish military for tactical operations

February 11, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Patria
News
Acoustic minesweeping systems delivered to Royal Norwegian Navy by Patria

February 11, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via OpenIcons/Pixabay
News
AI-/ML-enabled screener tool for bio/chem threats gets AFWERX contract

February 06, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Digital fires command center to be provided to European country by Elbit Systems

February 11, 2025

More Comms