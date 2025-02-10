New Mini ATR & Mini Cube OpenVPX/SOSA Aligned Enclosures from Pixus & More

Pixus is a leader in SOSA aligned backplanes, enclosure systems, and chassis managers. The company has a vast array of COTS and specialty solutions for OpenVPX and related designs.



New Mini ATR is Light and Compact

The Mini ATR features 2 OpenVPX/SOSA aligned slots and a VITA 62 PSU slot. The enclosure comes in designs for cold plate cooling or with a fan pulling air over the fins within the sidewalls (not through the cards). Backplane speeds are available in speeds up to 100GbE, PCIe Gen4, and more. Contact Pixus today to discus your application.



Mini Cube Development Chassis Ideal for Demonstrations

The new Pixus Mini Cube test/dev chassis for 3U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned boards is light and compact, with a convenient foldable carry handle. It features up to 4 slots with the internal modular PSU or up to 5 slots with a VITA 62 pluggable PSU. Various backplanes in a wide range of SOSA aligned slot profile combinations are available.



SlotSaver Mezzanine based SOSA aligned VPX Chassis Manager

The SlotSaver VPX chassis manager is a mezzanine-based approach that allows for chassis management without sacrificing a slot. The SHM300 is designed to the latest SOSA requirements and utilizes 100% US-based software/firmware. The chassis manager is used to monitor/manage the FRUs (Field Replacement Units) plugged into the SOSA/OpenVPX chassis platform. Features include chassis discovery of plug-in boards, information storage, cooling management, SDR-based sensor initialization, and other chassis control and event handling.