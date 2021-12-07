Radiation-hardened integrated circuit tech in development for the space industry

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

MANASSAS, Va. BAE Systems announced that the company has been selected by the Department of Defense (DoD) to qualify a new generation of integrated circuit technology for use in space.

According to the company, the new 12 nanometer technology is engineered to use a smaller feature size that is intended to provide a significant leap forward in space-based computing compared to current 45 nanometer technology.

Officials claim that space missions require high-performance but low-power integrated circuits with special design features to mitigate the effects of radiation. The 12 nanometer, radiation-hardened, or RH12 technology, will be tested to Qualified Manufacturer’s Listing (QML) Class V and Q standards, key industry certifications for reliable parts.

BAE Systems also claims that the company will offer RH12 integrated circuit development and production services to the industry with a flexible engagement model. The company’s integrated circuits are produced by its Space Systems group in Manassas, Va., a DoD Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source.