Military Embedded Systems

Radiation-hardened integrated circuit tech in development for the space industry

News

December 07, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radiation-hardened integrated circuit tech in development for the space industry
BAE Systems image.

MANASSAS, Va. BAE Systems announced that the company has been selected by the Department of Defense (DoD) to qualify a new generation of integrated circuit technology for use in space.

According to the company, the new 12 nanometer technology is engineered to use a smaller feature size that is intended to provide a significant leap forward in space-based computing compared to current 45 nanometer technology.

Officials claim that space missions require high-performance but low-power integrated circuits with special design features to mitigate the effects of radiation. The 12 nanometer, radiation-hardened, or RH12 technology, will be tested to Qualified Manufacturer’s Listing (QML) Class V and Q standards, key industry certifications for reliable parts.

BAE Systems also claims that the company will offer RH12 integrated circuit development and production services to the industry with a flexible engagement model. The company’s integrated circuits are produced by its Space Systems group in Manassas, Va., a DoD Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
BAE Systems image.
News
Open architecture electronic warfare system to equip USAF aircraft
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
Liteye Announces First Spyglass 3-D Radar Customer and Full Production
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
BAE Systems image.
News
Radiation-hardened integrated circuit tech in development for the space industry
More Radar/EW
Cyber
BAE Systems image.
News
Digital engineering to be used by BAE Systems under cybersecurity contract
More Cyber