Military Embedded Systems

Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021

News

October 07, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

IEE photo.

VAN NUYS, Calif. IEE, a manufacturer of enhanced displays for military applications, will be exhibiting its line of rugged military displays at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 11-13.

With a focus on future architectures such as Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) for airborne and ground applications, the company claims it will be showcasing the next generation of forward-looking rugged displays.

According to officials, display highlights at the show include the new 12.1 Rugged GVA Smart Display, which is a rugged ground vehicle smart display that is designed with an enhanced 12.1-inch-wide color TFT LCD screen with adjustable brightness intended to allow operation from night vision to direct sunlight.

A single board computer is integrated to provide a platform for operating system and application software as well as internal graphics generation. Officials claim this smart display accommodates eight individual video hardware connections including one HD-SDI input, one primary VGA input, up to three S-Video, two composite and one FLIR.
 

 

Featured Companies

Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE)

7723 Kester Ave
Van Nuys, California 91405
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Vetronics
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Comms
Patria photo.
News
Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles
More Comms