Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

IEE photo. VAN NUYS, Calif. IEE, a manufacturer of enhanced displays for military applications, will be exhibiting its line of rugged military displays at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 11-13.

With a focus on future architectures such as Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) for airborne and ground applications, the company claims it will be showcasing the next generation of forward-looking rugged displays.

According to officials, display highlights at the show include the new 12.1 Rugged GVA Smart Display, which is a rugged ground vehicle smart display that is designed with an enhanced 12.1-inch-wide color TFT LCD screen with adjustable brightness intended to allow operation from night vision to direct sunlight.

A single board computer is integrated to provide a platform for operating system and application software as well as internal graphics generation. Officials claim this smart display accommodates eight individual video hardware connections including one HD-SDI input, one primary VGA input, up to three S-Video, two composite and one FLIR.

