Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned 3U VPX graphics cards introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture

News

March 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned 3U VPX graphics cards introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture
Image via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions unveiled the Condor GR5SL 3U VPX Series, a new line of video graphics cards powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement. 

The series includes the Condor GR5SL-B5000 and Condor GR5SL-B4000, which are designed for high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) and command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) applications, the statement reads. The cards feature NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000/4000 GPUs with GDDR7 memory and integrate PCI Express Gen 5 support.

EIZO states that the Condor GR5SL Series includes conduction-cooled and Air Flow-Through variants to handle various thermal management challenges. The design aims to maintain consistent performance in extreme environments by mitigating thermal throttling, the company says.

The new graphics cards are designed to accelerate AI-driven analytics, sensor fusion, and real-time mission processing, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100
Categories
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Kaman Measuring Highlights Family of Precision Measuring Systems for Free Space Optical Communication

March 18, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo
News
UAS communications market to reach $3.67 billion by 2029, study predicts

March 19, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via EIZO
News
SOSA aligned 3U VPX graphics cards introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture

March 19, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo: One Stop Systems
Product
One Stop Systems introduces ultra-dense 16-way GPU expansion system for AI/ML/edge computing

March 19, 2025

More A.I.