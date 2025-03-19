SOSA aligned 3U VPX graphics cards introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions unveiled the Condor GR5SL 3U VPX Series, a new line of video graphics cards powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The series includes the Condor GR5SL-B5000 and Condor GR5SL-B4000, which are designed for high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) and command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) applications, the statement reads. The cards feature NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000/4000 GPUs with GDDR7 memory and integrate PCI Express Gen 5 support.

EIZO states that the Condor GR5SL Series includes conduction-cooled and Air Flow-Through variants to handle various thermal management challenges. The design aims to maintain consistent performance in extreme environments by mitigating thermal throttling, the company says.

The new graphics cards are designed to accelerate AI-driven analytics, sensor fusion, and real-time mission processing, the statement adds.