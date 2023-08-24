Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned COTS SBC aims at use in C4ISR, industrial applications

August 24, 2023

Image courtesy Abaco Systems.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems (a business unit of AMETEK) introduced the SBC3513, a Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned single-board computer (SBC) that features the Intel Xeon W processor -- formerly known as Tiger Lake H -- with eight cores operating at 2.6GHz, 64 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM, and as much as 480 Gbytes of nVME SSD.

Designed with a 100GbE data plane, 25GbE control plane, and PCIe Gen4 to the backplane, the rugged, commercial-off-the-shelf SBC3513 is well suited for demanding command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) and industrial applications.

The rugged, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) SBC3513 -- featuring a 100 GbE data plane, 25 GbE control plane, and PCIe Gen4 to the backplane -- is intended for use in demanding command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and industrial applications.

The SBC3513 announcement positions the SBC as a logical upgrade path to SBC3511 users, carrying many of the same features but offering enhanced performance and speed capabilities thanks to newer silicon and engineering. 

The SBC features onboard Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC [multiprocessor system-on-chip] built-in security capabilities, including a physical unclonable function (PUF), user-accessible hardened cryptographic blocks, asymmetric authentication, side-channel-attack protection, and other silicon-based security. 

