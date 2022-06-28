War in Ukraine may drive demand for embedded systems in armored vehicles: report

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart Ga., conduct convoy operations... (US Military photo) AMSTERDAM, Netherlands. The ongoing war in Ukraine may cause a surge in investment in embedded systems for the armored vehicles market, according to a report.

A new report from Market Forecast describes "worldwide interest" in military armored vehicles due to the war in Ukraine, while for some the current war raises "serious questions about the efficacy of armoured vehicles in the modern battlefield" due to long-range anti-tank systems.

"As per all other segments of the defence market, the tactical use of armoured vehicles will be revolutionized through the use of key technological enablers such as IoMT, cloud, virtual reality and most importantly artificial intelligence which will allow the use of UGVs in Manned-Unmanned Teaming scenarios," reads a Market Forecast statement accompanying the report. "This new concept will bring swarming in ground operations and will keep troops out of harm’s way."

Future armored vehicles may also become increasingly "green" and could eventually be zero-emission platforms, the report adds.

The report, “Military Armoured Vehicles – Market and Technology Forecast to 2030," is available here.