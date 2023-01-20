30-year air & missile defense agreement for Danish military won by Terma

Military Embedded Systems

January 20, 2023

BALLERUP, Denmark. Danish defense company Terma has signed a 30-year framework agreement with the Danish Defence Aquisition and Logistics Organisation to provide system integration of the complete air defense system, and act as an advisor on all future air and missile defense procurements across the Danish Defence over the life of the contract, the company announced in a statement.

"As part of the current defense agreement, DALO is to procure an air defense system for the Danish Defence compliant to NATO requirements for the Very Short-Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) capability that forms part of Denmark's medium brigade which is a NATO force target," the statement reads. "This VSHORAD system can be procured through this new Framework Agreement."

The air defense system consists of subsystems like radars, vehicles, and weapons, and Terma would be responsible for integrating these subsystems into a single air defense system.

"The future elements of the air and missile defense systems will also be part of Denmark’s national defense and will be compliant with interoperability requirements, including the ability to be part of different configurations of air defense capabilities within the land, sea, and air domains," the statement reads. "Interoperability requirements follow NATO standards, procedures, and guidelines for the overall air defense domain."

Featured Companies

Terma

3200 Windy Hill Rd SE
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
