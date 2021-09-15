Acoustic minesweeping systems to be delivered to Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Patria image. FINLAND. Patria has won a contract for the delivery of Patria Sonac ACS Acoustic Minesweeping Systems to the Belgian and Royal Netherlands navies by Belgium Naval & Robotics, the consortium made up of ECA GROUP and Naval Group.

According to officials, the systems will be part of a fully integrated hardware and software minesweeping system developed by ECA GROUP. Patria Sonac ACS fully supports mine setting, target simulation, as well as mine jamming modes of operation.

The sweep is capable of accurately reproducing true pre-recorded or synthesized underwater or surface target acoustic signatures, which is critical against modern intelligent sea mines. Patria Sonac ACS is designed to support standalone operation but can also be integrated as part of any multi-influence minesweeping system.

Patria is a longstanding player in the industry, with experience in the design, development, and delivery of underwater acoustic systems in intelligence, surveillance, mine warfare and maritime mine countermeasures domains.