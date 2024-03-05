All-round vision system for German howitzers to be supplied by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hensoldt

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt sold 54 units of its all-round vision system, SETAS (See Through Armour System), to KNDS in Germany for integration into the RCH 155 self-propelled artillery gun, the company announced in a statement.

SETAS is a day and night observation system designed for armored vehicles that provides a 360-degree visual situational awareness for all crew members from inside the vehicle, offering high-resolution electro-optical system that enables early identification and classification of threats within the operational radius, the statement reads.

The system, which utilizes AI-supported sensor fusion, can be further enhanced with automatic image processing functions like Moving Target Indication (MTI) and object tracking, facilitating the management of extensive image data for comprehensive situational awareness, the statement adds.