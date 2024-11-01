Military Embedded Systems

AN/SPQ-9B radar to be provided to U.S. Navy by Leonardo DRS

November 01, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Leonardo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS won a contract worth up to $235 million from the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to supply AN/SPQ-9B radars, a ship-based system designed for detecting air and surface targets, the company announced in a statement.

Under this agreement, Leonardo DRS will manufacture, inspect, and test the AN/SPQ-9B radar systems along with associated spare kits, according to the statement.

The AN/SPQ-9B radar operates in the X-band and uses pulse Doppler technology to identify low-flying cruise missiles, uncrewed aerial systems, surface threats, and other targets, the company says. It can simultaneously track air and surface threats at the horizon level, according to the statement.

