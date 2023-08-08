Military Embedded Systems

Augmented reality prototypes for soldiers accepted by U.S. Army

News

August 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

U.S. Army photo by Frederick Shear

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia. The Army recently accepted the initial 20 prototypes of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 1.2 variant, which is intended to provide situational awareness technology for soldiers, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

Microsoft delivered these prototypes to Program Executive Office Soldier charged with IVAS's development. IVAS serves as a unified platform combining all-weather fighting goggles with a mixed reality heads-up display, which integrates modern situational awareness tools alongside high-definition simulations during daylight and nighttime operations, the statement reads.

The IVAS's primary function is to assist Soldiers in combat scenarios, rehearsals, and training exercises, according to the statement.

IVAS is designed for integration with both ground and aerial sensors with the aim of providing soliders with the capability to assess environments from within vehicles prior to disembarking into potentially risky situations, CENTCOM adds.

