BAE Systems acquires Australian radar and comms company

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

CANBERRA, Australia. BAE Systems has bought Radio Frequency Systems (Australia), a former subsidiary of Radio Frequency Systems (Germany), after the parent company decided to withdraw from the defense sector, according to a statement by BAE Systems.

The transaction ensures the intellectual property, high-frequency radar, and communications antenna designs remain a "sovereign capability" for Australia, the statement reads. These capabilities have been deployed in Australian defense projects such as the Jindalee Operational Radar Network, the High-Frequency Modernisation program, Project Nullarbor, and the REDFIN program, the company says.

Included in the acquisition are key subject matter experts in antenna design, development, and production, with many transitioning into the BAE Systems organization, the statement adds.