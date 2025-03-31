Combat management system to be installed on Chilean Navy frigates

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Havelsan

SANTIAGO, Chile. Havelsan signed an agreement with the Chilean Navy to provide its ADVENT Combat Management System (CMS) for the upgrade of two naval frigates, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAVELSAN will integrate the ADVENT CMS into both platforms over the next four years. The system will be tailored for compatibility with the Chilean Navy’s existing weapons and sensor suites, the statement reads.

The ADVENT CMS supports command-and-control functions across multiple naval domains and was developed in partnership with the Turkish Naval Forces Command. It enables coordinated operations through a network-centric architecture and supports mission capabilities such as threat evaluation, target tracking, and weapons coordination, the company says.

With this contract, Chile becomes the 9th country to adopt the ADVENT system, which was first deployed aboard Turkish naval vessels.