Digital radar warning receiver for U.S. Army begins production

March 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Northrop Grumman

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman Corporation started the production of the AN/APR-39E(V)2 radar warning receivers, following the award of a multi-year contract by the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/APR-39E(V)2 is a digital radar warning receiver is designed to guard against advanced radar threats through its wide bandwidth and frequency coverage, and it features capabilities for clutter reduction and threat geolocation as well as an open architecture design for integration with future electronic warfare systems, the statement reads.

The AN/APR-39E(V)2 uses a smart antenna system and advanced processing to detect a broad spectrum of radio frequency threats, and its capacity to operate as the survivability suite controller in various combat scenarios allows it to share threat data, the company says.

