Military Embedded Systems

E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

News

March 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project
Photo courtesy Blighter

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. Blighter Surveillance Systems has won a contract to supply multi-mode A800 3D e-scan radars to Raytheon UK as part of a laser weapon project with the UK Ministry of Defence, the company announced in a statement.

Blighter will assist with the design phase of the laser weapon system, as well as developing a concept of operation and support during the trials at a UK MoD test range, the company says.

"The Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) system project will deliver a demonstrator system to showcase the capability of the Raytheon Technologies-manufactured laser in neutralising small Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), using two A800 radars for initial target detection and direction of the laser’s targeting system," the statement reads. "The laser weapon system will be mounted to a vehicle, with the ground-based A800 providing detection and designation nearby."

Featured Companies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Iceni House, London Road
Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1NY
Website
[email protected]

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
Screenshot via Boeing
News
AEW&C aircraft development contract for U.S. Air Force won by Boeing

March 01, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Blighter
News
E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

March 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman
News
JADC2 network enhancement contract for U.S. Air Force won by Northrop Grumman

March 07, 2023
More Comms