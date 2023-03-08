E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Blighter

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom. Blighter Surveillance Systems has won a contract to supply multi-mode A800 3D e-scan radars to Raytheon UK as part of a laser weapon project with the UK Ministry of Defence, the company announced in a statement.

Blighter will assist with the design phase of the laser weapon system, as well as developing a concept of operation and support during the trials at a UK MoD test range, the company says.

"The Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) system project will deliver a demonstrator system to showcase the capability of the Raytheon Technologies-manufactured laser in neutralising small Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), using two A800 radars for initial target detection and direction of the laser’s targeting system," the statement reads. "The laser weapon system will be mounted to a vehicle, with the ground-based A800 providing detection and designation nearby."