ECRS Mk1 radar to equip Eurofighter Tranche 5 aircraft for Germany, Spain

News

October 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. The Eurofighter Common Radar System Mark 1 (ECRS Mk1) will be integrated into the 20 new Eurofighter Tranche 5 aircraft ordered by the German Air Force, under a contract signed between the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, the companies announced in a statement.

Developed jointly by HENSOLDT and Indra, the ECRS Mk1 radar is based on a multichannel active electronically scanned array (AESA) design supported by a new high-performance processor, according to the statement. The system is engineered to expand the Eurofighter’s operational envelope across air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while introducing both passive and active electronic warfare functionality, the companies say.

The radar’s open architecture is intended to support future mission updates and software-defined enhancements across the aircraft’s service life, the statement reads. Approximately 200 ECRS Mk1 radars are planned for delivery to the German and Spanish air forces.

