Egypt to acquire AN/TPS-78 long-range radar

News

February 05, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Egypt for AN/TPS-78 long-range radar systems and associated support, with an estimated cost of $304 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement.

The proposed sale includes AN/TPS-78 radar turnkey systems, KIV-78 cryptographic devices, Global Positioning System (GPS) units with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASM), spare and repair parts, software support, training, and related logistics, the statement reads.

Egypt currently operates a mix of radar systems, and the new acquisition is intended to enhance its capability to detect and respond to aerial threats, the DSCA states.
Northrop Grumman will serve as the principal contractor.

