Electro-optical systems contract for Israeli infantry won by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $95 million contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply and maintain electro-optical systems from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) infantry over the next 10 years, the company announced in a statement.

Elbit Systems will supply long-range deployable observation and tactical target acquisition systems with the purpose of improving force protection, accuracy, and more quickly closing the sensor-to-shooter loop, the statement reads.

The contract also includes a long-term warranty and maintenance over the life of the contract.

Elbit Systems' EO products are designed for space, airborne, ground, and maritime applications, the company says on its website. That includes everything from direct infrared countermeasure systems for aircraft to advanced target acquisition systems to systems meant for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.