Electromagnetic warfare system contract for U.S. Navy won by Systems Engineering Associates

September 16, 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Rhode Island. Systems Engineering Associates Corp. (SEACORP) has won a $24.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Modular Suite (EMWMS), according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

EMWMS is a battle management system housed in a cargo container that combines electromagnetic warfare capabilities on air, land, and sea.

"This contract provides for the development of EMWMS as a mobile, configurable experimental and operational unit geared towards specific EMW capabilities and missions," the contract announcement states. "It will be suited for long-term use in a single location or for 'roll-on/roll-off' deployable missions aboard manned and unmanned air, land and sea platforms."

If all options are exercised, the contract would be worth $79 million and last until 2027.

