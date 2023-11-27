Military Embedded Systems

ESA sensor demo to prove concept in orbital missions

News

November 27, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ESA sensor demo to prove concept in orbital missions
Lockheed Martin graphic.

DENVER, Colo. Lockheed Martin is slated to launch a new wideband electronically steerable antenna (ESA) payload demonstrator aboard the Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket to illustrate how its technology will aid in increasing the efficiency and speed of on-orbit missions. 

According to the company's announcement of the upcoming launch, the payload team expects to calibrate this new ESA sensor in a fraction of the time it takes to operationalize traditional on-orbit sensors, which historically can take months to be powered on, fully calibrated, and ready to perform their mission. For this demonstration, the sensor was integrated on a Terran Orbital Nebula small satellite bus.

The ESA payload -- nicknamed "Tantrum" -- is built on a novel, scalable design, using highly reliable commercial parts for fast mass producibility. It comes out of Lockheed Martin Space’s Ignite organization, a new team established to target three main missions: exploratory research and development, accelerating the pace of technology development, and introducing innovative new products.  

The payload demonstrator is expected to launch in December 2023  on a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket as part of a previously announced Lockheed Martin/Firefly agreement. 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Firefly

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms