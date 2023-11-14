Military Embedded Systems

EW system for UK ships reaches critical design review milestone

News

November 14, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. The Royal Navy's Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) has reached a major milestone with the approval of its critical design review (CDR), prime contractor Babcock announced in a statement.

This approval allows the project to move forward into the manufacturing, testing, and acceptance phases. MEWSIC is a key component of the Royal Navy’s Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme (MEWP), aimed at enhancing defensive capabilities against anti-ship missiles, the statement reads.

MEWSIC increment 1 is intended to allow for the detection and identification of radar signals over a greater range, with the hope of enabling faster operational decision-making, enhanced situational awareness, and improved ship protection, the company says.

The system will be installed on various Royal Navy vessels, including Type 45 destroyers, Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers, and the Type 26 and Type 31 frigates. The installation process is part of a £100 million, 13-year contract awarded in 2021, the statement adds.

